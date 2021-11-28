Splinterlands (SPS) Tops 1-Day Volume of $3.18 Million

Splinterlands (CURRENCY:SPS) traded up 6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 28th. One Splinterlands coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.35 or 0.00000764 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Splinterlands has traded up 14.8% against the US dollar. Splinterlands has a total market capitalization of $36.07 million and $3.18 million worth of Splinterlands was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001833 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001688 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.46 or 0.00061322 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.69 or 0.00074576 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54.37 or 0.00099650 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,054.21 or 0.07430121 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $54,464.14 or 0.99816022 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Splinterlands Coin Profile

Splinterlands’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 103,187,459 coins. Splinterlands’ official Twitter account is @splinterlands

Splinterlands Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Splinterlands directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Splinterlands should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Splinterlands using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

