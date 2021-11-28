Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It acquires single tenant, operationally essential real estate where the tenants conduct retail, service or distribution activities. The Company has investments throughout the United States. Its portfolio of properties is leased to tenants operating in different industries which includes restaurants; general, specialty and discount retailers; movie theatres; education facilities; health, fitness and recreational facilities; automotive dealers, parts and service facilities; and supermarkets. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. is based in Scottsdale, Arizona. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Truist upped their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised Spirit Realty Capital from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $52.26.

Shares of SRC stock opened at $45.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 36.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Spirit Realty Capital has a 52-week low of $36.01 and a 52-week high of $52.29.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $151.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.95 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 4.48%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Spirit Realty Capital will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.638 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.61%. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 202.38%.

In related news, Director Michelle M. Frymire purchased 2,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $51.00 per share, for a total transaction of $121,686.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,372. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 49.1% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 2.8% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 0.3% in the third quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 87,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,038,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 34.3% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adams Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 3.2% in the third quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 8,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

About Spirit Realty Capital

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc operates as a holding company. Its in-house capabilities include acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance and accounting and capital markets. The company was founded on August 14, 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

