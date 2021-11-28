Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $157.12 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) to announce $157.12 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Spirit Realty Capital’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $147.24 million and the highest is $168.40 million. Spirit Realty Capital posted sales of $128.43 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 22.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spirit Realty Capital will report full year sales of $603.70 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $564.97 million to $632.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $662.78 million, with estimates ranging from $615.50 million to $729.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Spirit Realty Capital.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $151.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.95 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 4.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Truist upped their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Spirit Realty Capital has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.26.

In other news, Director Michelle M. Frymire purchased 2,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $51.00 per share, with a total value of $121,686.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,372. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Spirit Realty Capital in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Spirit Realty Capital in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. 94.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SRC opened at $45.50 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.18 and its 200-day moving average is $48.83. Spirit Realty Capital has a 12-month low of $36.01 and a 12-month high of $52.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.27.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.638 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.61%. Spirit Realty Capital’s payout ratio is currently 202.38%.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc operates as a holding company. Its in-house capabilities include acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance and accounting and capital markets. The company was founded on August 14, 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

