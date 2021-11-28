Spirit of America Management Corp NY Trims Stock Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY reduced its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 14.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 586,744 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 97,000 shares during the quarter. Kinder Morgan makes up 2.1% of Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $9,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,067,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 314.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,588,166 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $120,102,000 after acquiring an additional 4,998,914 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,478,784 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $81,644,000 after acquiring an additional 687,789 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 224,303 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,089,000 after acquiring an additional 12,320 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 369,385 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,734,000 after acquiring an additional 50,495 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.12% of the company’s stock.

KMI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.92.

Shares of KMI opened at $16.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.02 and its 200-day moving average is $17.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.47 and a 12-month high of $19.29.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 11.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.64%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 140.26%.

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $81,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

