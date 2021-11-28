Spirit of America Management Corp NY Purchases 2,100 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY lifted its position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,650 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 96.9% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 626 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 128.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 913 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. 81.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on DHI shares. Citigroup upped their price target on D.R. Horton from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on D.R. Horton from $129.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James increased their target price on D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Bank of America started coverage on D.R. Horton in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research cut their target price on D.R. Horton from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.86.

Shares of D.R. Horton stock opened at $98.75 on Friday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a one year low of $64.32 and a one year high of $106.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $90.62 and its 200 day moving average is $91.80. The stock has a market cap of $35.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 6.42.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The construction company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.30. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 30.16% and a net margin of 15.03%. The company had revenue of $8.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.24 EPS. D.R. Horton’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. This is a boost from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.00%.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total transaction of $309,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment includes the sub-segments East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest and West regions. The Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing and title agency services to homebuyers in many of its homebuilding markets.

