Spirit of America Management Corp NY Has $2.04 Million Stock Position in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY lowered its stake in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 850 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $2,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,344,478 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,821,923,000 after purchasing an additional 869,370 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,579,280 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,970,472,000 after purchasing an additional 7,339,615 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,477,273 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,989,163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691,281 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,575,434 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,610,139,000 after acquiring an additional 491,113 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,441,365 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,597,114,000 after acquiring an additional 121,471 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.14% of the company’s stock.

BX stock opened at $143.81 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $132.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.60. The company has a market capitalization of $98.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.73, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.39. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.11 and a 52-week high of $149.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 25.47% and a return on equity of 16.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 105.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $1.0275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. This is an increase from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.81%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BX shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $96.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $134.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Blackstone Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.18.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone II sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $38,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO David Payne sold 3,693 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total transaction of $476,397.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought 65,657 shares of company stock valued at $2,646,801 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

