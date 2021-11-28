Spirit of America Management Corp NY Grows Stock Holdings in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY lifted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,750 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,302 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Diker Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Diker Management LLC now owns 5,701 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 940 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 38,459 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,223,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Toll Brothers by 2.1% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,805 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

TOL opened at $64.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.42, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.57. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.22 and a 1-year high of $68.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.01.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is presently 13.10%.

TOL has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.03.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and cater to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

