Spirit of America Management Corp NY Grows Holdings in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY increased its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,568 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $1,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEAK. Banco de Sabadell S.A raised its position in Healthpeak Properties by 8.4% in the second quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 4,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Healthpeak Properties by 2.4% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Healthpeak Properties by 2.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 16,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC raised its position in Healthpeak Properties by 1.4% in the second quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 26,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 1.3% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 29,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

Healthpeak Properties stock opened at $33.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.27 billion, a PE ratio of 29.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.69. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.15 and a 1-year high of $37.69.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.29). Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 1.54% and a net margin of 33.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.35%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PEAK. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.95.

Healthpeak Properties Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community(CCRC).

