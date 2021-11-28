Spirit of America Management Corp NY Boosts Stock Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY grew its stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 28.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $3,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPG. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $759,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 225.6% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 55.1% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 23,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,020,000 after purchasing an additional 8,220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

SPG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Simon Property Group from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Truist upped their price objective on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded Simon Property Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.78.

Shares of NYSE SPG opened at $160.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $52.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.01, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.02 and a 12-month high of $171.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.09.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.70). The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 41.00% and a return on equity of 53.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $1.65 dividend. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.24%.

In related news, major shareholder Simon Property Group Inc /De/ acquired 512,820 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,230,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 8.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Simon Property Group

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

