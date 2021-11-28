Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 332,022 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 610 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Spirit AeroSystems were worth $15,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 59,768 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,820,000 after purchasing an additional 4,094 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 7,580 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Crestwood Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Crestwood Capital Management L.P. now owns 373,002 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $17,602,000 after purchasing an additional 10,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 696,486 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,868,000 after purchasing an additional 2,909 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.23% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SPR. Bank of America upgraded Spirit AeroSystems from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.79.

Shares of NYSE SPR opened at $39.90 on Friday. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.93 and a 52-week high of $53.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.85 and a 200-day moving average of $44.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of -5.79 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.35.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.36). Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 19.06% and a negative return on equity of 65.08%. The company had revenue of $980.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.34) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.10%. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio is presently -0.58%.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aero structures for commercial and defense aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, Wing Systems, and All Other. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems.

