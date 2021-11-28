Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC Sells 264 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC cut its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 20.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,044 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 264 shares during the period. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $363,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MA. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 234.4% in the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 37.7% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 146 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Mastercard news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 10,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $3,947,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.40, for a total transaction of $32,248,273.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 374,646 shares of company stock valued at $127,575,078 in the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MA shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on Mastercard from $453.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group started coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $448.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on Mastercard from $450.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Mastercard from $427.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Mastercard from $451.00 to $448.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $426.57.

MA stock opened at $324.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $347.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $359.45. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $312.38 and a fifty-two week high of $401.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $318.52 billion, a PE ratio of 39.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.10.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.18. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.50% and a return on equity of 116.88%. The firm had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. Mastercard’s revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.65%.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

