Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC Has $2.43 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV)

Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC decreased its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 953 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF accounts for approximately 2.4% of Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC owned 0.18% of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF worth $2,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 130,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,001,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 67,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,636,000 after buying an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 67,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,635,000 after buying an additional 20,024 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 170.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 63,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,389,000 after buying an additional 39,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 62,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,370,000 after buying an additional 4,715 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of XMLV stock opened at $55.77 on Friday. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $45.47 and a 52-week high of $57.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.85 and a 200-day moving average of $54.50.

