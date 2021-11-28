SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME) Shares Purchased by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. owned 0.05% of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF worth $891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 71,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,060,000 after acquiring an additional 15,374 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 691.0% in the 2nd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 73,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,151,000 after acquiring an additional 63,922 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 109.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 34,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 17,820 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 127.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 170,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,810,000 after acquiring an additional 95,772 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $946,000.

NYSEARCA XME opened at $42.90 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.06. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a 1 year low of $29.23 and a 1 year high of $47.85.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

