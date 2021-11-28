SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Shares Purchased by Meridian Wealth Management LLC

Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,292 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,667 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $3,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 38,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,448,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Financial Management Network Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 15,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 3,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Ballast Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 6,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 35,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,230,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $70.61 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.96. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $52.60 and a twelve month high of $73.53.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

See Also: After-Hours Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.