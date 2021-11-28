SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC lessened its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 518,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,997 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.45% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF worth $15,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 595.9% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 312.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $30.53 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.63. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.35 and a fifty-two week high of $30.71.

