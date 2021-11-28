SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI) Shares Sold by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb lessened its position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 617 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb owned about 0.05% of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF worth $921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $79,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 50.7% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 309.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $167,000.

Shares of CWI stock opened at $28.74 on Friday. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a one year low of $26.43 and a one year high of $30.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.97.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

