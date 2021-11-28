SparkPoint Fuel 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $256,163.00 (SFUEL)

SparkPoint Fuel (CURRENCY:SFUEL) traded 14% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 27th. One SparkPoint Fuel coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0408 or 0.00000075 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, SparkPoint Fuel has traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar. SparkPoint Fuel has a market capitalization of $1.16 million and approximately $256,163.00 worth of SparkPoint Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001849 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001687 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.03 or 0.00061009 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.44 or 0.00074710 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $54.97 or 0.00101550 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,982.24 or 0.07356072 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53,972.66 or 0.99699336 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About SparkPoint Fuel

SparkPoint Fuel’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,373,956 coins. The Reddit community for SparkPoint Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/sparkpoint . SparkPoint Fuel’s official Twitter account is @SparkDeFi

Buying and Selling SparkPoint Fuel

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparkPoint Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SparkPoint Fuel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SparkPoint Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

