Spanish Broadcasting System, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SBSAA) Short Interest Update

Spanish Broadcasting System, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SBSAA) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 600.0% from the October 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

SBSAA stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.20. 1,382 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,944. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.51 and its 200 day moving average is $3.47. Spanish Broadcasting System has a twelve month low of $0.21 and a twelve month high of $5.60.

Spanish Broadcasting System Company Profile

Spanish Broadcasting System, Inc is a media and entertainment company, which engages in the production and distribution of Spanish-language content, including radio programs, television shows, music, and lives entertainment. It operates through Radio and Television segments. The company was founded by Pablo Raul Alarcon, Sr.

