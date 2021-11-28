Source Energy Services (TSE:SHLE) Stock Price Down 5.5%

Source Energy Services Ltd. (TSE:SHLE)’s stock price traded down 5.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$1.73 and last traded at C$1.73. 5,848 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 25,815 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.83.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$23.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$1.80 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 937.19.

Source Energy Services Company Profile (TSE:SHLE)

Source Energy Services Ltd. produces, supplies, and distributes Northern White frac sand used primarily in oil and gas exploration and production in Western Canada and the United States. It also provides storage and logistics services for other bulk oil and gas well completion materials; and develops wellsite mobile sand storage and handling system.

