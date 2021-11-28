Sopra Steria Group SA (OTCMKTS:SPSAF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Sopra Steria Group SA (OTCMKTS:SPSAF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 75.0% from the October 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

SPSAF opened at $200.00 on Friday. Sopra Steria Group has a one year low of $200.00 and a one year high of $200.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $199.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $186.56.

Sopra Steria Group Company Profile

Sopra Steria Group SA provides consulting, systems integration, digital, and software development services in France and internationally. The company operates through five segments: France, United Kingdom, Other Europe, Sopra Banking Software, and Other Solutions. It offers consulting services, including business and technology consulting services for large companies and public bodies; systems integration services that covers information system lifecycle and transformation programs; and cybersecurity services.

