SoMee.Social [OLD] One Day Volume Reaches $60.00 (ONG)

SoMee.Social [OLD] (CURRENCY:ONG) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 28th. SoMee.Social [OLD] has a total market capitalization of $2.70 million and approximately $60.00 worth of SoMee.Social [OLD] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, SoMee.Social [OLD] has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One SoMee.Social [OLD] coin can now be purchased for $0.0510 or 0.00000094 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001347 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001843 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.69 or 0.00043628 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00008816 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.19 or 0.00236126 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

SoMee.Social [OLD] Coin Profile

SoMee.Social [OLD] (ONG) is a coin. SoMee.Social [OLD]’s total supply is 52,855,426 coins and its circulating supply is 52,840,238 coins. SoMee.Social [OLD]’s official Twitter account is @OneName_Global

According to CryptoCompare, “Former onG.social, SoMee.Social is a decentralized social media platform based on both Ethereum and Waves platforms. More information will be updated as soon as it is available. “

SoMee.Social [OLD] Coin Trading

