Solana (SOL) Price Reaches $186.10 on Major Exchanges

Solana (CURRENCY:SOL) traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 28th. Over the last week, Solana has traded down 13.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Solana coin can currently be purchased for about $186.10 or 0.00344287 BTC on popular exchanges. Solana has a total market capitalization of $56.58 billion and $1.46 billion worth of Solana was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001327 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002875 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.36 or 0.00043219 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00008607 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.76 or 0.00234499 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Solana

Solana (SOL) is a PoH coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 6th, 2017. Solana’s total supply is 510,003,967 coins and its circulating supply is 304,047,770 coins. The Reddit community for Solana is https://reddit.com/r/solana and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Solana’s official Twitter account is @solaplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Solana’s official message board is medium.com/solana-labs . Solana’s official website is solana.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Solana is a single-chain, delegated-Proof-of-Stake protocol, founded by former Qualcomm, Intel, and Dropbox engineers in late-2017, focus on delivering scalability without sacrificing decentralization or security. Core to Solana’s scaling solution is a decentralized clock titled Proof-of-History (PoH), built to solve the problem of time in distributed networks in where there is not a single, trusted, source of time. By using Verifiable Delay Functions, PoH allows each node to locally generate timestamps with SHA256 computations. This eliminates the need for the broadcasts of timestamps across the network, improving overall network efficiency. SOL is the native token of the Solana blockchain. Community tokens are held by the Swiss Foundation, which is run by an independent board. This token pool is used for bounties, incentives programs, marketing, and grants. Solana’s mission is to support all high-growth and high-frequency blockchain applications and to democratize the world’s financial systems. “

Solana Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Solana directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Solana should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Solana using one of the exchanges listed above.

