SnowSwap Market Cap Achieves $2.70 Million (SNOW)

SnowSwap (CURRENCY:SNOW) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 27th. One SnowSwap coin can now be bought for about $6.89 or 0.00012682 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, SnowSwap has traded 20.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. SnowSwap has a market capitalization of $2.70 million and approximately $40,057.00 worth of SnowSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001843 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001716 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.20 or 0.00062922 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.32 or 0.00076020 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.79 or 0.00102652 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,020.67 or 0.07397363 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,238.01 or 0.99788965 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

SnowSwap Profile

SnowSwap was first traded on October 8th, 2020. SnowSwap’s total supply is 500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 391,278 coins. The Reddit community for SnowSwap is https://reddit.com/r/Snowswap . SnowSwap’s official Twitter account is @snow_swap

According to CryptoCompare, “SnowSwap is a new platform where users can swap between various Yearn yVault tokens. SnowSwap is designed for low slippage stablecoin swaps and is based on Curve’s AMM. “

SnowSwap Coin Trading

