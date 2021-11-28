Smoothy (SMTY) Market Capitalization Achieves $584,476.25

Smoothy (CURRENCY:SMTY) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 28th. One Smoothy coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000211 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Smoothy has traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Smoothy has a market cap of $584,476.25 and $373,309.00 worth of Smoothy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001838 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001705 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.93 or 0.00062308 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.80 or 0.00074913 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.17 or 0.00101311 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,057.21 or 0.07449792 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $54,431.56 or 0.99946462 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Smoothy Coin Profile

Smoothy’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,089,773 coins. Smoothy’s official Twitter account is @smoothswap

Smoothy Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smoothy directly using U.S. dollars.

