Smart Metering Systems (LON:SMS) Given Buy Rating at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Smart Metering Systems (LON:SMS) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 1,185 ($15.48) price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SMS. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 1,159 ($15.14) price target on shares of Smart Metering Systems in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 1,159 ($15.14) price target on shares of Smart Metering Systems in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Libertas Partners boosted their price target on shares of Smart Metering Systems from GBX 1,000 ($13.07) to GBX 1,025 ($13.39) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Barclays reissued an equal weight rating and set a GBX 710 ($9.28) price target on shares of Smart Metering Systems in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Smart Metering Systems has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,047.60 ($13.69).

Shares of LON SMS opened at GBX 798 ($10.43) on Wednesday. Smart Metering Systems has a 1-year low of GBX 619 ($8.09) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,038 ($13.56). The company has a market cap of £1.06 billion and a PE ratio of 532.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 861.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 873.92.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of GBX 6.88 ($0.09) per share. This is a boost from Smart Metering Systems’s previous dividend of $6.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 0.67%. Smart Metering Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.67%.

About Smart Metering Systems

Smart Metering Systems plc, together with its subsidiaries, installs, operates, and manages meter and energy infrastructure assets, and related data services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Asset Management, Asset Installation, and Energy Management. The company engages in the regulated management of gas meters, electric meters, and ADM devices.

