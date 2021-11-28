Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Bought by Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.

Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,884 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $805,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 2.5% in the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,665 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 11.2% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 104,037 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $19,089,000 after purchasing an additional 10,507 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 9.5% in the second quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 2,097 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 4.8% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 10,950 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the second quarter worth about $677,000. 73.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Shares of Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $152.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.00, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $164.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $174.23. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $135.97 and a 12-month high of $204.00.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 32.70% and a net margin of 29.33%. The company’s revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 10.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.97%.

In related news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.32, for a total value of $1,533,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 9,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.07, for a total value of $1,702,095.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,331,903.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,712 shares of company stock valued at $9,542,419. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on SWKS. Summit Insights cut shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.42.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

Read More: What is a Futures Contract?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.