Silgan Holdings Inc. (SLGN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 on December 15th

Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th.

Silgan has increased its dividend by 33.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 17 consecutive years. Silgan has a dividend payout ratio of 15.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Silgan to earn $3.74 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.0%.

SLGN opened at $42.57 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.57 and its 200-day moving average is $41.19. The stock has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 14.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. Silgan has a twelve month low of $33.62 and a twelve month high of $44.55.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Silgan had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 26.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Silgan will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SLGN. Truist Securities began coverage on Silgan in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Silgan from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Silgan in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Silgan in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Silgan from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Silgan currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.87.

In related news, CFO Robert B. Lewis sold 20,000 shares of Silgan stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.13, for a total value of $842,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Anthony J. Allott sold 60,000 shares of Silgan stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.47, for a total transaction of $2,548,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 24.38% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Silgan stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) by 108.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,248 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Silgan were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 67.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Silgan Company Profile

Silgan Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rigid packaging for consumer goods products. It operates through the following business segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment includes steel and aluminium containers for human and pet food, and general line products.

