Short Interest in Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) Drops By 73.8%

Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a drop of 73.8% from the October 31st total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of research analysts have commented on WTKWY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a report on Thursday, November 4th. HSBC cut shares of Wolters Kluwer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wolters Kluwer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wolters Kluwer has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.00.

OTCMKTS:WTKWY opened at $112.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Wolters Kluwer has a one year low of $77.49 and a one year high of $116.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.86.

Wolters Kluwer NV engages in the provision of information, software solutions, and services for professionals in the health, tax and accounting, finance, risk and compliance, and legal sectors. It operates through the following segments: Health; Tax and Accounting; Governance, Risk and Compliance; and Legal and Regulatory.

