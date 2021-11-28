Short Interest in Weichai Power Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WEICY) Decreases By 69.1%

Weichai Power Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WEICY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a decline of 69.1% from the October 31st total of 23,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 61,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WEICY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Weichai Power from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Weichai Power from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th.

OTCMKTS:WEICY opened at $13.90 on Friday. Weichai Power has a twelve month low of $13.49 and a twelve month high of $27.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.25.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.516 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a yield of 2.82%. This is an increase from Weichai Power’s previous dividend of $0.46.

About Weichai Power

Weichai Power Co Ltd. engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of diesel engines. It operates through the following business segments: Diesel Engines; Automobiles and Other Major Automobile Components; Other Components; Import & Export Services; and Forklift Trucks and Supply Chain Solution.

