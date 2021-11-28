Short Interest in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWG) Rises By 368.0%

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWG) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, an increase of 368.0% from the October 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VTWG. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth $48,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at $113,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 481.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,590.6% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VTWG opened at $216.11 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $223.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $220.05. Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $189.05 and a 1 year high of $247.55.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.234 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th.

