Short Interest in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWG) Expands By 368.0%

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWG) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, an increase of 368.0% from the October 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTWG. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $47,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth about $113,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 481.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 889 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,590.6% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 843 shares in the last quarter.

VTWG opened at $216.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $223.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $220.05. Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $189.05 and a twelve month high of $247.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.234 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This is an increase from Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%.

