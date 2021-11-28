Short Interest in Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais S.A. (OTCMKTS:USNZY) Expands By 489.8%

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais S.A. (OTCMKTS:USNZY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 155,700 shares, an increase of 489.8% from the October 31st total of 26,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 85,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

USNZY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Grupo Santander upgraded Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.50 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Itau BBA Securities cut Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Get Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais alerts:

USNZY opened at $2.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.30. Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais has a 12-month low of $2.11 and a 12-month high of $4.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.44, a PEG ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 1.41.

Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais SA-Usiminas engages in the manufacture and sale of steel products. It offers steel solutions in the field of mining, and logistics, capital goods, service and distribution center and customized solutions for the industry. It operates through the following segments: Mining and Logistics; Steel Metallurgy, Steel Transformation, and Capital Assets.

Read More: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.