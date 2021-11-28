Short Interest in TransCode Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNAZ) Decreases By 86.7%

TransCode Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNAZ) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,700 shares, a decline of 86.7% from the October 31st total of 185,900 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,840,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AIGH Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransCode Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $3,798,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TransCode Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $271,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of TransCode Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $229,000. ACT Capital L.L.C. purchased a new stake in TransCode Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransCode Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Institutional investors own 9.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RNAZ opened at $2.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.94. TransCode Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.35 and a twelve month high of $7.00.

TransCode Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of metastatic diseases. The company's lead therapeutic candidate, TTX-MC138, is a preclinical stage product for the treatment of metastatic cancer. Its products in discovery and preclinical stage include MicroRNA-10b, TTX-siPDL1, TTX-siLIN28b, and TTX-RIGA, which focuses on treating various cancers.

