Short Interest in Sonic Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:SKHHY) Grows By 207.0%

Sonic Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:SKHHY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,700 shares, an increase of 207.0% from the October 31st total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SKHHY traded down $0.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.41. 16,060 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,148. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.19. Sonic Healthcare has a 12-month low of $23.24 and a 12-month high of $32.34.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 6th were paid a $0.6718 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised Sonic Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.75 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th.

About Sonic Healthcare

Sonic Healthcare Ltd. engages in the provision of medical diagnostics services. It operates through the following segments: Laboratory, Imaging, and Other. The Laboratory segment offers pathology and clinical services in Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, the United States of America, Germany, Switzerland, Belgium, and Ireland.

