Short Interest in Simon Property Group Acquisition Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPGS) Rises By 1,055.0%

Simon Property Group Acquisition Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPGS) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 69,300 shares, a growth of 1,055.0% from the October 31st total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 108,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of Simon Property Group Acquisition stock opened at $9.77 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.78. Simon Property Group Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.69 and a 12 month high of $10.32.

Get Simon Property Group Acquisition alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPGS. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,087,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group Acquisition by 6.9% in the second quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 748,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,293,000 after purchasing an additional 48,051 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $632,000. Kinneret Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,102,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,875,000. 32.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Simon Property Group Acquisition Holdings, Inc intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Featured Article: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.