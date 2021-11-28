Short Interest in Scentre Group (OTCMKTS:STGPF) Expands By 410.4%

Scentre Group (OTCMKTS:STGPF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 152,100 shares, an increase of 410.4% from the October 31st total of 29,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 95.1 days.

Shares of STGPF opened at $2.17 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.05. Scentre Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.78 and a fifty-two week high of $2.25.

Get Scentre Group alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on STGPF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Scentre Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $3.20 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Scentre Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Scentre Group engages in the ownership and operation of pre-eminent shopping center in Australia and New Zealand. It operates through the Property Investments, and Property Management and Construction segments. The Property Investment segment includes net property income from shopping centers. The Property Management and Construction segment refers to the external fee income from third parties, primarily property management and development fees, and associated business expenses.

Read More: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Scentre Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scentre Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.