Short Interest in Rubicon Organics Inc. (OTCMKTS:ROMJF) Rises By 2,766.7%

Rubicon Organics Inc. (OTCMKTS:ROMJF) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a growth of 2,766.7% from the October 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

ROMJF stock opened at $1.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.95 and its 200-day moving average is $1.97. Rubicon Organics has a twelve month low of $1.70 and a twelve month high of $3.38.

Get Rubicon Organics alerts:

Separately, Desjardins dropped their target price on Rubicon Organics from C$4.50 to C$4.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th.

Rubicon Organics, Inc engages in the building of super-premium organic cannabis brands. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Canada and Corporate. Its brand includes 1964 Supply Co The company was founded by Jesse McConnell and Peter Doig on May 15, 2015 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Article: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for Rubicon Organics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rubicon Organics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.