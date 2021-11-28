Short Interest in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI) Increases By 528.6%

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a growth of 528.6% from the October 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.72. 3,738 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,249. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.19. RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $20.94 and a twelve month high of $24.24.

Get RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund alerts:

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a $0.0917 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 60.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,338 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $353,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 123,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,864,000 after acquiring an additional 5,438 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 133,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after acquiring an additional 10,933 shares during the period.

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

The RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc (the “Fund”) seeks to provide current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income taxes1 with a secondary objective of total return.

Further Reading: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.