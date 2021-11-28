Short Interest in Public Joint-Stock Company PhosAgro (OTCMKTS:PHOJY) Increases By 700.0%

Public Joint-Stock Company PhosAgro (OTCMKTS:PHOJY) saw a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 700.0% from the October 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of Public Joint-Stock Company PhosAgro stock traded down $0.27 on Friday, reaching $22.28. 1,155 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 831. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.23. Public Joint-Stock Company PhosAgro has a fifty-two week low of $13.25 and a fifty-two week high of $26.60.

Separately, VTB Capital raised Public Joint-Stock Company PhosAgro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

PhosAgro PJSC is a holding company, which engages in the production and supply of mineral fertilizers, phosphate rock, monocalcium feed phosphate, ammophose and diammonium phosphates, apatite concentrate, and nepheline concentrate. The company operates through the following segments: Phosphate-Based Products and Nitrogen-Based Products.

