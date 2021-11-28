Short Interest in Osprey Bitcoin Trust (OTCMKTS:OBTC) Rises By 2,200.0%

Osprey Bitcoin Trust (OTCMKTS:OBTC) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,100 shares, an increase of 2,200.0% from the October 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 99,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS OBTC opened at $16.15 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.40 and a 200 day moving average of $15.53. Osprey Bitcoin Trust has a one year low of $11.91 and a one year high of $60.58.

