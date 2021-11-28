Short Interest in Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMS) Increases By 216.7%

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMS) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, an increase of 216.7% from the October 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $164,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 46,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 3,915 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 49,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 5,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 3,116 shares during the period.

Get Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund alerts:

NYSE:NMS traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.97. The company had a trading volume of 14,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,480. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.83. Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $14.54 and a 52 week high of $16.70.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.052 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th.

About Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal securities that are exempt from regular federal and Minnesota personal income taxes.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.