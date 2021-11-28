Short Interest in MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR) Decreases By 65.2%

MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,400 shares, a decrease of 65.2% from the October 31st total of 67,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 66,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in MFS Charter Income Trust by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 31,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 81,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 4,577 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Tredje AP fonden bought a new position in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,220,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 184,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after acquiring an additional 8,586 shares in the last quarter.

MCR stock opened at $8.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.68. MFS Charter Income Trust has a 1 year low of $8.31 and a 1 year high of $9.09.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.056 per share. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th.

About MFS Charter Income Trust

MFS Charter Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It invests primarily in corporate bonds of U.S. or foreign issuers, U.S. Government securities, foreign government securities, mortgage-backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

