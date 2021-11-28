Short Interest in Koç Holding AS (OTCMKTS:KHOLY) Drops By 73.7%

Koç Holding AS (OTCMKTS:KHOLY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 73.7% from the October 31st total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of KHOLY traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.50. 327 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,761. Koç Holding AS has a fifty-two week low of $10.04 and a fifty-two week high of $16.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.08.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Koç Holding AS in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Koç Holding AS in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

Koç Holding AS engages in the provision of industrial services. It operates through the following segments: Energy, Automotive, Consumer Durables, Finance, and Other. The Energy segment operates in refinery, fuel distribution, LPG distribution, power generation, natural gas and other industries. The Automotive segment operates in various industries such as passenger cars, commercial vehicles, farm tractors and defense.

