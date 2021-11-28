Short Interest in Isabella Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:ISBA) Decreases By 85.7%

Isabella Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:ISBA) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 85.7% from the October 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ISBA. Piper Sandler downgraded Isabella Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Isabella Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

Shares of OTCMKTS ISBA remained flat at $$27.10 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 150 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,857. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Isabella Bank has a 12-month low of $18.76 and a 12-month high of $29.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.60.

Isabella Bank (OTCMKTS:ISBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.08. Isabella Bank had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 6.36%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Isabella Bank will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 28th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 27th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. Isabella Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.79%.

About Isabella Bank

Isabella Bank Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary, Isabella Bank. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, direct deposits, cash management services, mobile and internet banking, electronic bill pay services, and automated teller machines.

