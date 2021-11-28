Short Interest in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) Decreases By 73.8%

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,000 shares, a decrease of 73.8% from the October 31st total of 87,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 318,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 11.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,748,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $609,029,000 after purchasing an additional 707,459 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,235,436 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $292,062,000 after purchasing an additional 153,278 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 7.9% during the second quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 2,304,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $207,994,000 after purchasing an additional 168,366 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 30.5% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 823,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $74,311,000 after purchasing an additional 192,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 386,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,887,000 after purchasing an additional 18,990 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PKW opened at $94.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $94.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.40. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $68.73 and a fifty-two week high of $98.75.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a $0.127 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%.

About Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

