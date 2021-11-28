Short Interest in High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF) Decreases By 98.5%

High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,700 shares, a decrease of 98.5% from the October 31st total of 982,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 183,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NYSE PCF traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.63. 131,105 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 121,950. High Income Securities Fund has a twelve month low of $8.11 and a twelve month high of $10.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.49.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.078 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th.

In other news, Director Andrew Dakos sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.96, for a total transaction of $199,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Gerald Hellerman sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $90,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 39,000 shares of company stock worth $388,600 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 15.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PCF. Doliver Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of High Income Securities Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $212,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of High Income Securities Fund by 62.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 62,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 24,205 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in High Income Securities Fund by 78.1% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 34,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 14,935 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in High Income Securities Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in High Income Securities Fund by 34.7% in the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 13,055 shares during the last quarter. 5.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

High Income Securities Fund Company Profile

High Income Securities Fund is a closed-ended balanced income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

