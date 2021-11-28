Short Interest in Gruma, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GPAGF) Decreases By 66.2%

Gruma, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GPAGF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 552,000 shares, a drop of 66.2% from the October 31st total of 1,634,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 18.2 days.

OTCMKTS GPAGF opened at $12.15 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.77 and a 200-day moving average of $11.29. Gruma has a 52 week low of $10.50 and a 52 week high of $12.45.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GPAGF. Citigroup raised Gruma from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Scotiabank raised Gruma from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Gruma from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th.

Gruma SAB de CV engages in the production and sale of corn flour, raw materials for producing tortillas, and other corn-based products. It operates through the following segments: Corn Flour & Packaged Tortilla (United States), Corn Flour (Mexico), Corn Flour & Packaged Tortilla & Other (Europe) and Other.

