Short Interest in Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FUWAY) Rises By 300.0%

Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FUWAY) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the October 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Furukawa Electric in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho downgraded shares of Furukawa Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st.

Shares of Furukawa Electric stock remained flat at $$10.84 on Friday. 9 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 800. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.67. Furukawa Electric has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $14.67.

Furukawa Electric Co, Ltd. engages in transmission infrastructure and functional materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure, Electronics and Automotive Systems, Functional Products, and Service and Developments. The Infrastructure segment manufactures and sells optic fiber, optic fiber cable, light related parts, optical semiconductor device, metal communication cable, optical fiber fusion splicer, network equipment, CATV system, and wireless products power cables.

