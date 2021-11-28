Short Interest in Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COOL) Expands By 454.4%

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COOL) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 99,800 shares, a growth of 454.4% from the October 31st total of 18,000 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 41,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Corner Growth Acquisition stock opened at $9.81 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.74. Corner Growth Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.49 and a fifty-two week high of $10.52.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COOL. Basso Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Corner Growth Acquisition by 9.8% in the second quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 100,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after buying an additional 8,975 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Corner Growth Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,435,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Corner Growth Acquisition by 84.4% in the second quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 709,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,914,000 after buying an additional 325,000 shares in the last quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Corner Growth Acquisition by 85.7% in the second quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 1,149,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,197,000 after buying an additional 530,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Corner Growth Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $338,000. 54.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

