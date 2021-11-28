Short Interest in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO) Drops By 92.6%

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 92.6% from the October 31st total of 14,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMO. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 120,638 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after acquiring an additional 14,849 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 433,111 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,091,000 after acquiring an additional 43,509 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners acquired a new stake in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $560,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 52.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 56,907 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 19,675 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000.

Shares of NYSE:EMO traded down $0.82 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.62. 80,680 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,106. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.35. ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund has a 52-week low of $12.65 and a 52-week high of $25.59.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.72%.

About ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund, Inc is a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company, which invests on energy midstream entities. It focuses on energy-related master limited partnerships with operations in crude oil, natural gas liquids, and refined petroleum products.

